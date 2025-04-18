EU pushes back on Russia’s bid to resume US flights amid safety and sanctions concerns

Russia’s proposal to restore direct flights to the U.S. as part of ceasefire negotiations is facing stiff opposition from the EU, according to Politico. While Moscow raised the idea during peace talks in Saudi Arabia, EU officials remain firm on airspace sanctions and cite serious safety concerns surrounding Russia’s aviation sector.

Following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both the U.S. and EU banned Russian airlines from their airspace and imposed sanctions that cut off access to spare parts and servicing—crippling about 95% of Aeroflot’s fleet. Attempts to bypass these restrictions have led to concerns over the use of counterfeit parts, raising red flags about airworthiness.

Even if safety issues were addressed, the EU warns that many aircraft in Russia’s fleet were unlawfully retained from Western lessors and could be impounded if they landed in Europe. Despite calls from business groups to lift aviation sanctions on humanitarian grounds, European resistance remains strong, highlighting both legal and logistical roadblocks to any flight resumption.