EASA updates safety guidance on Russian airspace amid Ukraine conflict

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has expanded its guidance on avoiding Russian airspace due to ongoing safety risks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The updated Conflict Zone Information Bulletin advises against flights in Russian airspace west of longitude 60° East, applicable to all flight levels and valid until 31 July 2025.

Key details:

The recommendation covers EU airlines and foreign carriers with EASA safety authorisations.

No EU airlines currently operate in Russian airspace, but some third-country carriers continue despite the risks.

EASA will review and adapt the guidance based on evolving safety and security assessments.

This measure builds on the EU Conflict Zone Alerting System, established in 2016 after the MH17 tragedy, to provide unified risk assessments and ensure passenger safety across EU airspace operations.