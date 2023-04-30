Company launches limited edition aviation tags made from downed Russian Su-34 to support Ukrainian war effort

Own a piece of aviation history (a downed Russian Sukhoi Su-34) and support Ukraine war effort with exclusive aviation tags

Online retailer Part of a Plane has launched a unique new product crafted from a real Russian Si-34 plane to help the Ukrainian war effort. The company’s collection features limited edition and one-of-a-kind aviation tags and baggage tags made from original airplane parts.

Partnering with Ukrainian company Fuselage Creations, Part of a Plane is now offering baggage tags with a charitable edge. The partnership started with the sale of 500 tags crafted from a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft, the profits of which provided Ukrainian front line forces with new trucks and generators.

Now, Part of a Plane is taking it to the next level by offering a limited run of 1000 baggage tags taken from a Sukhoi Su-34, with the profits going directly to where they’re needed most.

“The Sukhoi Su-34 tags are helping us support vital demands in equipment such as cars and tactical gear, for what is set to be a very eventful year! We need all the support we can get,” says Marko Gudz from Fuselage Creations.

Sukhoi Su-34 is a Soviet-era designed, Russian-produced supersonic bomber/strike aircraft known for its all-weather mission capabilities. It first took to the skies 32 years ago, but only entered relatively limited production when compared to the Soviet counterparts that it was designed to replace. The Su-34 featured prominently in media coverage when it participated in the Russian bombing of Syria.

The Su-34 featured in the baggage tags belonged to the ’09 Red’ registered as RF-81852. This aircraft entered service in 2018 with the 2nd Mixed Aviation Regiment of the 21st Air Division and was largely involved in the Syrian offensive, taking part in at least 24 missions. When the Russian invaders sent this Su-34 to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force prevented it from roaming freely through their skies. It was found in the graveyard of destroyed Russian military equipment in the liberated Ukrainian city of Liman, Donetsk Region, in October 2022.

By purchasing one of these exclusive aviation tags, buyers will not only own a piece of history, but will also be contributing to a worthy cause.

“We use the money to purchase vehicles (pick-up trucks, Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi L200, or equivalent) and ship them to Ukraine,” adds Marko. “Additionally, we try to help and cover requests for clothes and military kit, which can be purchased at surplus stores in the UK. We also work with other Ukrainian aid groups – for example, Support Ukraine London – to try to help them too. We only take 10% of the value of the tag to cover production costs.”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference while owning a unique piece of aviation history. Head over to the official website to learn more about Part of a Plane and shop the limited edition Sukhoi Su-34 tags!