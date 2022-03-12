Aviation24.be empathizes with Ukraine and donates advertising revenues to refugees

Due to the Russian invasion into Ukraine, two million people have now been forced to flee their homes to find safety in neighboring countries. Two million people who, only a week ago, were working, studying, raising children or enjoying their pension. Two million men, women and children who never thought the current situation would one day become their reality.

Several aid organisations have called to provide lifesaving aid to all affected populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries such as Moldova, Romania and Poland.

Aviation24.be empathizes with the enormous misery of the many refugees. That’s why the website has donated a large part of its advertising revenue to UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

The organisation needs urgent help to continue providing life-saving protection to families forced to flee their homes. Any support can help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.

Check UNHCR website for more information.