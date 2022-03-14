Antonov Serial Production Plant near Kyiv, Ukraine, shelled by Russian forces

The Antonov Serial Production Plant, formerly AVIANT, has been shelled by Russian forces on Monday morning, the Kyiv city administration said. The plant is part of the aircraft manufacturing company based in Kyiv, Ukraine, and the serial manufacturing division of the Antonov.

Last month, the first and only operating An-225 was destroyed by fire in its hangar at Gostomel airport, Ukraine. The second yet unfinished An-225 is located at the Antonov Serial Production Plant in Kyiv.

Since independence in 1991, Antonov has certified and marketed both Soviet-era and newly developed models for sale in new markets outside of the former soviet-sphere of influence. New models introduced to serial production and delivered to customers include the Antonov An-140, Antonov An-148 and Antonov An-158 regional airliners.

A grey future awaits the aircraft manufacturer. Following footage appeared on social media platform Telegram: