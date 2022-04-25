Navigate

Red Bull’s Plane Swap challenge didn’t go as planned

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

The Plane Swap attempt by daredevil pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will not go down in the history books. Their plan was to become the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another one.

The two cousins tried to change planes about four kilometers above the Arizona desert, United States. Shortly after they nosedived their Cessna’s, Aikins’ empty plane started spinning, making it uncontrollable.

Farrington was forced to use his parachute to make a safe landing while the plane he was supposed to take over has been completely destroyed.

Everything looked real good!”, Aikins looked back at his successful plane swap.

Red Bull didn’t provide images of the blue Cessna that crashed.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. India suggests playing Indian music in airports and on aircraft

    In a letter to all Indian airlines and airports, Indian Minister of civil aviation Usha…

  2. Boat transit through the Suez Canal, Egypt considerably more expensive as from 2022

    Suez Canal Authority issued new resolutions concerning the fees of the transiting ships through the…