Red Bull’s Plane Swap challenge didn’t go as planned

The Plane Swap attempt by daredevil pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will not go down in the history books. Their plan was to become the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another one.

The two cousins tried to change planes about four kilometers above the Arizona desert, United States. Shortly after they nosedived their Cessna’s, Aikins’ empty plane started spinning, making it uncontrollable.

Farrington was forced to use his parachute to make a safe landing while the plane he was supposed to take over has been completely destroyed.

“Everything looked real good!”, Aikins looked back at his successful plane swap.

Red Bull didn’t provide images of the blue Cessna that crashed.

