Passenger with zero flight experience safely lands Cessna Caravan after pilot falls ill

A passenger with no flight experience was able to safely land a Cessna Caravan in Palm Beach, Florida, United States after his pilot fell ill. The passenger had no idea where he was flying but was able to contact air traffic control.

Retrieved via radar, the passenger was then guided by air traffic control towards Palm Beach. The passenger was later praised for his calm.

The following footage appeared on social media:

