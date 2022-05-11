Passenger with zero flight experience safely lands Cessna Caravan after pilot falls ill

A passenger with no flight experience was able to safely land a Cessna Caravan in Palm Beach, Florida, United States after his pilot fell ill. The passenger had no idea where he was flying but was able to contact air traffic control.

Retrieved via radar, the passenger was then guided by air traffic control towards Palm Beach. The passenger was later praised for his calm.

The following footage appeared on social media:

This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA. His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane. Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022

What if your pilot became ill and you had to fly the plane? That’s what happened over the ocean, 25 miles from @flyPBI. Air traffic controllers sprang to action and calmly guided a passenger to land safely. Read about the miracle at 7,000 ft on our blog https://t.co/4Hn7JzNKN5. pic.twitter.com/2KPhpmqG2S — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) May 11, 2022