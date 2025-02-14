Belgian Minister for Consumer Protection calls for automatic compensation for flight disruptions

Passengers facing flight disruptions are often left in the dark about their rights, leading many to miss out on compensation for delays or cancellations. Additionally, the process of claiming compensation is often unnecessarily complex. That’s why Belgian Minister for Consumer Protection, Rob Beenders, from the political party Vooruit, is advocating for the automatic granting of such compensations.

“Strikes, weather conditions, and other factors frequently cause flight delays or cancellations, creating frustration for travelers. In these situations, passengers primarily want clarity on their options. However, airlines do not always succeed in properly informing affected passengers of their rights,” Beenders says.

Passengers are entitled to a choice between an alternative flight or a refund when the disruption is due to factors beyond the airline’s control, such as adverse weather conditions. “But if the airline itself is responsible for the delay or cancellation, passengers are additionally entitled to financial compensation, which can amount to hundreds of euros depending on the length of the delay,” the Minister added.

Many travelers are unaware of these rights, and airlines are often reluctant to proactively inform passengers. Furthermore, the process of claiming compensation can be overly complicated. Beenders believes this needs to change. “People have a right to compensation in case of flight disruptions. Why should they have to go through complex procedures to receive it? Automatic compensation is just common sense,” he stated.

To address this issue, Beenders plans to engage in discussions with the airline industry to ensure that passengers are better informed about their rights. Additionally, he intends to raise the issue at the European level.

“In the United States, automatic compensation for flight disruptions already exists. There is no reason why this should not be possible in Europe as well,” Beenders emphasized. “If your flight is disrupted, you deserve automatic compensation. This is how Vooruit protects the purchasing power of affected passengers.”