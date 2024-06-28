Surge in travel to France for Summer Olympics: bookings and hotel occupancy soar

With the Summer Olympics approaching, travel to France is experiencing a significant boost. According to Amadeus data, international air travel to France during the Olympic period (July 24 to August 13) is up 56%, while domestic travel has increased by 31%. Paris, a key host city, expects 72% more travellers than last year, and the Paralympics (August 28 to September 8) will see a 16% rise in visitors.

Host Cities See Major Increases

Lille : Hosting basketball and handball, Lille anticipates a 203% rise in visitors, primarily domestic travellers (up 300%).

: Hosting basketball and handball, Lille anticipates a 203% rise in visitors, primarily domestic travellers (up 300%). Bordeaux : Hosting football, Bordeaux sees a 38% increase in bookings.

: Hosting football, Bordeaux sees a 38% increase in bookings. Marseille: Hosting sailing and football, Marseille also records a 38% rise.

Traveller Origins

International travellers are driving the surge, with the highest numbers coming from the United States, Japan, Canada, Great Britain, and Germany. Paris will primarily see visitors from the US, Japan, and Canada. Marseille and Bordeaux expect many Americans, while Lille will welcome a large number of Algerians and British tourists.

Hotel Occupancy Rates

Hotel occupancy rates are significantly up:

Paris : Nearly full with 81% occupancy the week of July 28 and 76% the first week of August.

: Nearly full with 81% occupancy the week of July 28 and 76% the first week of August. Lille : 56% occupancy the week of July 28 and 35% the first week of August.

: 56% occupancy the week of July 28 and 35% the first week of August. Marseille: 70% occupancy the last week of July and 57% the first week of August.

Alternative Accommodations

Bookings for alternative accommodations in Paris have risen by 64% for the Olympics and 74% for the Paralympics.

Last-Minute Travel

Despite high demand, the average daily rate (ADR) has decreased by 13% in Paris to $724 and by 7% in the rest of France to $616. However, with over 50% of hotel bookings made within two weeks of the stay, last-minute travellers might face challenges finding accommodations.

Overall, France’s hospitality sector is set for a busy summer, with high travel and occupancy rates across Olympic host cities.