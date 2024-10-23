Top Gun: Maverick pilot instructor Charles ‘Chuck’ Coleman dies in New Mexico plane crash

Charles Thomas “Chuck” Coleman, a 63-year-old aerobatic pilot and aerospace engineer who trained actors for the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, tragically died in a plane crash on October 20, 2024, during an aerobatic performance at Las Cruces Airport in New Mexico.

Authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and New Mexico State Police, have launched an investigation into the incident.

Coleman played a key role in preparing actors to fly Navy F-18 Hornets for the film. Actor Miles Teller paid tribute to Coleman, describing him as “kind, humble, and curious.”