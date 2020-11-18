Jetman Dubai pilot Vincent Reffet dies in accident

On 17 November, Frenchman Vincent Reffet (36) died during training in Dubai. In 2014, the stuntman beat the world-record by base-jumping off the 828-meters-high Burj Khalifa. On 13 October 2015, the Jetman Dubai duo (Vincent Reffet and Yves Rossy) took to the skies for an extraordinary formation flight.

After the Airbus A380 formation flight, Vincent Reffet said: “This is yet another historic flight for the Jetman Dubai team and we are so happy and thankful to be part of something this incredible. We spent a long time preparing, going over every tiny detail in the quest for perfecting our first formation flight with the Emirates A380 aircraft.

It is incredibly humbling to be a part of what is such a significant achievement for Dubai and the Jetman team.”

On social media, the Jetman Dubai team honored Vincent Reffet: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him.

We are working closely with all relevant authorities and ask that you please keep Vince’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram Een bericht gedeeld door Jetman Dubai (@jetman)