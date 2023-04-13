Captain Pussy, first female Boeing 707 pilot and first captain on the Boeing 737 in Europe, passes away

Belgian pilot Yvonne (Pussy) Cunha, known as “Captain Pussy” to both her friends and foes, became the first woman to pilot the Boeing 707 and was the first female captain on the Boeing 737 in Europe. She suddenly passed away on 25 March in Prunet-et-Belpuig, France. Her funeral is scheduled to be held on 18 April in Brasschaat, Belgium.

When Yvonne Cunha applied for flight school in 1969, she was told they were only accepting applications for stewardess training. But she didn’t let that stop her, and went on to become the world’s first female 707 jet pilot, fulfilling a childhood dream.

In 1974, at the same time airlines were marketing themselves to male travelers by using attractive women, a relatively new airline called Trans European Airways (TEA) was looking for a unique edge and put out an all-inclusive call to women and blacks — neither of which were commonly seen working on the flight deck with airlines.

She faced more obstacles than just turbulent skies. She faced harassment from the men who flew in the seat next to her, telling her she should “stay in the kitchen, pregnant, and cooking for her husband.” She even had to design her own uniform. Cunha went on to become a Boeing 737 Captain, followed by the Airbus A300.

Having worked for four airlines: TEA, European Airlines, Constellation International Airlines and VLM Airlines, she operated her last flight between Antwerp and London City in 2005, logging about 25,000 hours in the cockpit over her career.

Throughout her career, Captain Pussy was a role model for aspiring female pilots, proving that gender is not a barrier to success in the aviation industry.

Her passing is a great loss to the aviation community, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of pilots.