Metro train runs through buffer and ends up on “Walvisstaarten” (“Whale tails”) artwork

In the night from 1 to 2 November, a metro train ran through the buffer at metro station De Akkers in Spijkenisse, The Netherlands. The metro train ended up onto an artwork called Walvisstaarten (Whale Tails), eight metres above the ground. The metro driver was taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

BBC wrote: “The sculpture, titled Whale Tails, is the work of the architect and artist Maarten Struijs, and was erected in the water at the end of the tracks in 2002. Mr Struijs told NOS that he was surprised the structure did not break.”

Emergency services are working together to see how they can safely salvage the metro. It must be examined whether the whale can keep the weight and whether people can reach the metro train. The area will remain sealed for quite some time.

