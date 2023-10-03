Luxury flights for dog owners: a lavish journey or an environmental nightmare?

In a move that has sparked both excitement and controversy, British based charter firm K9 Jets has introduced luxury flights tailored for those who wish to travel with their canine companions. The airline is now offering private jet flights from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to London Farnborough, with passengers and their dogs treated to a lavish experience on board. Despite the allure of sipping champagne with your furry friend on your lap at 30,000 feet, the service has faced criticism from environmental activists who deem it extravagant.

The newly unveiled destination, Dubai, comes with a hefty price tag of £8,166 (over €9,400) for a one-way trip. Passengers and their four-legged friends travel in style aboard a Gulfstream IV-SP jet, a private aircraft loaded with opulence. Previous destinations offered by K9 Jets include New Jersey, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Paris, and Lisbon.

Adam Golder, co-founder of K9 Jets, expressed the company’s philosophy at the announcement of the new route: “K9 Jets believes that all members of the family, including pets, deserve to travel together comfortably and in style. We couldn’t be happier to add this new destination just in time for the holidays.”

The service launch was promoted on Instagram, featuring a passenger sitting at a wooden table, a glass of champagne in hand, and a smile on her face as she receives a kiss from her golden retriever. Additional videos showcased similar scenes of luxury during the flight.

However, not everyone is enamored with the service. Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) have voiced their disapproval. Todd Smith, XR spokesperson and former pilot, expressed a mix of surprise and skepticism: “It gives me a strange sense of hope that even the super-rich are still capable of loving an animal, but we are still astonished that these same people cannot connect with the collapsing natural world around us.”

Smith labeled Farnborough Airport, from where K9 Jets operates, as “notorious” for excessive travel. “It does not surprise me that K9 Jets is the latest ridiculous service they have added to their portfolio. As a former pilot, it seems clear to me that we need to slow down our lives and offer truly sustainable and clean transportation instead of expanding highly polluting private jet airports that cater to a small minority of ultra-rich individuals.”

In response to environmental concerns, K9 Jets emphasizes their commitment to sustainability. Adam Golder stated, “We take our responsibility towards the environment seriously. We pledge to offset the CO2 emissions of every flight by closely collaborating with trusted experts in CO2 reduction.”

As luxury air travel with pets becomes a reality, the debate continues on whether it’s a celebration of the bond between humans and their pets or a stark example of excess and environmental irresponsibility. Only time will tell whether K9 Jets’ high-flying venture is a trendsetter or an extravagant outlier in the world of air travel.

Source: The Guardian