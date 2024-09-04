Luca Brecel’s cue lost during stopover in Rome

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0
SHANGHAI, CHINA – JULY 16: Luca Brecel of Belgium chalks the cue in the second round match against Si Jiahui of China on day 2 of World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 at Shanghai Indoor Stadium on July 16, 2024 in Shanghai, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xTaixChengzhex 111507452493

Belgian snooker star Luca Brecel faced a stressful situation when his prized Ton Praram cue went missing during a layover in Rome. The cue, essential for Brecel’s performance, was left behind at Rome’s airport while he was en route to the prestigious Snooker Masters tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to a GPS tracker on his cue case, Brecel quickly discovered that his cue was still in Rome. Despite efforts by the airport and considerable anxiety, the cue eventually arrived in Saudi Arabia just in time. This allowed Brecel to compete with his favored cue in a tournament offering a prize pool of €2.7 million.

Unfortunately, despite the cue’s arrival, Brecel lost his opening match against China’s Pang Junxu with a score of 5-2.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.