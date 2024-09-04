Luca Brecel’s cue lost during stopover in Rome

Belgian snooker star Luca Brecel faced a stressful situation when his prized Ton Praram cue went missing during a layover in Rome. The cue, essential for Brecel’s performance, was left behind at Rome’s airport while he was en route to the prestigious Snooker Masters tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to a GPS tracker on his cue case, Brecel quickly discovered that his cue was still in Rome. Despite efforts by the airport and considerable anxiety, the cue eventually arrived in Saudi Arabia just in time. This allowed Brecel to compete with his favored cue in a tournament offering a prize pool of €2.7 million.

Unfortunately, despite the cue’s arrival, Brecel lost his opening match against China’s Pang Junxu with a score of 5-2.