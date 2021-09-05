Longest tunnel flight world record broken in Turkey by Italian pilot Dario Costa

One of the most critical moments came when the plane flashed through the 360m gap between the tunnels, which exposed the lightweight aircraft to crosswinds as Costa prepared to thread it into the narrow opening of the second tunnel.

One of the most critical moments came when the plane flashed through the 360m gap between the tunnels, which exposed the lightweight aircraft to crosswinds as Costa prepared to thread it into the narrow opening of the second tunnel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGYY_9X0j7E