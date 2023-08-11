Prepare for take-off with the new 2083-pieces LEGO® Concorde set

The LEGO Group unveils a set that is sure to reach new heights – the LEGO® Concorde Set. Arguably one of the most iconic and famous aircraft in history, the Concorde could cruise twice as fast as the speed of sound. An engineering masterpiece, the Concorde now comes in LEGO brick form.

Built in the 1960s as part of a joint venture between the United Kingdom and France, the Concorde was the first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial aircraft. This 2083-piece set is an accurate scale model of the aeroplane, that can be showcased in the home using the display stand, allowing the possibility to pose the brick-plane either in flight mode or tilted mode for take-off and landing.

The set is also rich in detail, with a removable roof to show off the opulent cabin interior, landing gear, as well as the nose and visor tilt.

Product information:

Age: 18+

Price?: $199.99 / £169.99/ €199.99

Pieces?: 2083

Product No.?: 10318

Dimensions: Height: Over 6 in. (15 cm) Length: 41.5 in. (105 cm) long. Width: 17 in. (43 cm)

Available: 4th September for LEGO VIPs – 7th September 2023 for all

Link: www.lego.com/concorde

Billund – August 10th 2023