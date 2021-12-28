India suggests playing Indian music in airports and on aircraft

In a letter to all Indian airlines and airports, Indian Minister of civil aviation Usha Padhee requests to consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites.

“India has a rich diversity of traditional music,” Padhee writes. “Owing to India’s vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms, which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc, it has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent. Music in India began as an integral part of the socio-religious life.”

“Music played by most of the airlines across the Globe is in quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But, Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it. Ministry of Civil Aviation is in receipt of request from Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) for playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and also at airports.”

Note from the editor: “hopefully this suggestion never makes it to Belgium, imagine we have to listen to Eddy Wally or Adamo during the entire flight!”

Commitment and Responsiveness are the parents of prompt action!Happy to share that having heard the plea of @iccr_hq and music fraternity @MoCA_GoI led by @JM_Scindia has issued an advisory on playing Indian music in aeroplanes and also in airport premises!Thx @narendramodi ji! pic.twitter.com/5zobII1TZp — Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) December 28, 2021