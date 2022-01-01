Swedish ice hockey team flight in emergency landing after a passenger’s cardiac arrest

Swedish ice hockey team had to make an emergency landing on the way home from Canada after the cardiac arrest of a passenger

The Swedish players’ journey home from the junior WC in ice hockey in Canada was dramatic. In addition to a long stopover in Amsterdam, the plane was also forced to make an emergency landing in Iceland after a passenger had a cardiac arrest and collapsed, Aftonbladet reports.

Juniorkronorna’s team doctor Ryan Allenby started cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the plane. Ryan Allenby himself tells the newspaper that he had just fallen asleep when Calle Clang arrived, “completely hysterical“, and told that a woman was dying.

“There was a woman in her 40s and 50s lying unconscious on the floor. I and a medical student who was on the plane started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. We worked for 45 minutes to an hour. She was breathing badly and was bluish. We had a hard time finding her pulse“, Allenby says.

The Swedish players landed at Arlanda late yesterday, around 23:00.

Source: SVT Sport