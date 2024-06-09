Seaplane collides with boat during take-off Coal Harbour, Vancouver, Canada

A strange crash with a seaplane and a boat on Saturday near Coal Harbour in Vancouver, Canada. The aircraft was on a take-off roll, and visibly unable to avoid the incoming passenger boat that arrived from starboard (right).

Emergency services rushed to the crash site. Two passengers on the boat, carrying four people, sustained non-life threatening injuries. An investigation into the mishap will establish who was in the wrong during the maneuvers.

You don't see this everyday : Earlier Today, a seaplane and passenger boat collide during takeoff near Coal Harbour in Vancouver, Canada. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the waters near Canada Place. Emergency responders including Kitsilano Coast Guard station are on… pic.twitter.com/H6uttic3NO — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 9, 2024