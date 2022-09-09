Engine part of Air Atlanta Icelandic Boeing 747-400 freighter falls on house in Belgium

A loud bang woke up Louis and Adela, living in Waremme near Liege, Belgium. “First, we thought of a thunderstorm,” Louis said. But he was wrong. A part of an engine came loose and fell on their roof. This morning, pictures of the aircraft piece, with the damaged roof, appeared on social media.

The piece damaged Louis and Adela’s roof and ended up next to the driveway. Luckily, nobody was injured, but the couple was left in shock.

Louis had just gone to bed, when he heard an aircraft flying over the house. “It sounded more intense than usual. I had the feeling that he was flying quite low.” Shortly after, a huge noise filled the room. Louis immediately thought of a thunderstorm and really didn’t think of an aircraft part. He went outside, noticed the damage to the roof and saw the huge piece of metal lying next to the hedge. “It was hard to believe.”

The fire brigade came towards the site to temporarily close their roof. The couple today also expects the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) to show up. The AAIU will salvage the part and try to identify the aircraft to which the part belongs.

According to information acquired by Aviation24.be the aircraft is an Air Atlanta Icelandic Boeing 747-400 freighter (registered TF-AMC and in Magma Aviation livery) operating flight CC320 between Liege Airport and Luqa, Malta.