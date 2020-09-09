Cessna Skyhawk C172 lands on U.S. highway; departs again after refueling

On 9 September, a Cessna Skyhawk C172 (registered N2884U) made an emergency landing after running out of fuel on a I-640 East interstate road in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. 

Nobody got injured, no vehicles were hit and the aircraft didn’t get damaged during the emergency procedure.

The aircraft was refueled and took off again from the highway. The following footage appeared on social media:

