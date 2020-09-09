Cessna Skyhawk C172 lands on U.S. highway; departs again after refueling

On 9 September, a Cessna Skyhawk C172 (registered N2884U) made an emergency landing after running out of fuel on a I-640 East interstate road in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States.

Nobody got injured, no vehicles were hit and the aircraft didn’t get damaged during the emergency procedure.

KPD Traffic Alert: A small plane made an emergency landing after running out of gas on I-640 East around Washington Pike. No injuries reported, no vehicles were hit and the plane is not damaged. Two lanes of eastbound traffic remain open on I-640. pic.twitter.com/IvH3oyDusI — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2020

The aircraft was refueled and took off again from the highway. The following footage appeared on social media:

The plane has been refueled and is back in the air. All lanes of I-640 East are back open. pic.twitter.com/6XtXT7LNof — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2020

Small plane takes off from Tennessee highway after running out of fuel. https://t.co/4eFXCxHrPp pic.twitter.com/6dG5fKmqT3 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) September 9, 2020