Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered to take down an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down the object over the Yukon, a Canadian territory West of the country and bordering with Alaska, United States.

“Canadian and U.S. aircraft scrambled and a U.S. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter, adding that he spoke with President Biden this afternoon.

Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Only one week ago, United States President Joe Biden ordered taking down a Chinese balloon that drifted through the country on high altitude.