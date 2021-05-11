FlixTrain launches biggest German expansion so far

FlixTrain is taking off in Germany. As of today, Germany’s first privately operated long-distance train network is larger than ever and includes the Hamburg – Berlin route for the first time. Furthermore, for the first time Munich, where FlixMobility is headquartered, will be connected to the green train network. In addition to the Munich – Frankfurt connection, FlixTrain is also launching its first nightline from the Bavarian capital to Hamburg via Berlin.

FlixTrain is thus doubling the number of routes and connecting a total of 16 new cities. The Hamburg – Cologne and Cologne – Berlin lines will also remain part of the service and will already be running in time for Pentacost on May 20. The Stuttgart – Berlin route will follow in June.

With these exciting developments, FlixTrain is not only significantly expanding its network to a total of around 40 cities, but is now giving people in all regions of Germany a choice of which train they want to travel with. Furthermore, the company is putting an exclamation mark on green mobility: All FlixTrain trains are powered 100% by green electricity.

FlixTrain uses new modern trains on all connections and, unlike its competitors, guarantees every passenger a seat. Tickets for all lines can already be booked from EUR 4.99, an overview of the start dates can be found here:

Connection Daily trips as of … Trips per day Berlin – Cologne May 20th 2021 Up to 4 Hamburg – Cologne May 20th 2021 Up to 4 Hamburg – Berlin – Leipzig May 27th 2021 Up to 8 Hamburg – Berlin – Munich (night) June 17th 2021 Up to 2 Munich – Frankfurt June 18th 2021 Up to 2 Berlin – Stuttgart June, 2021 (tbd) Up to 4

From Berlin to Hamburg

From May 27th, FlixTrain will start operating between Hamburg and Berlin. This means that the green long-distance trains will be part of the regular service between Germany’s two largest cities for the first time. “Our trains are about as fast as our competitor’s ICEs on this route,” says André Schwämmlein, CEO and co-founder of FlixMobility. “We are putting additional trains on the tracks and want to send a clear signal: Train travel must be accessible for everyone. And people should have a choice about which train they want to take! So it’s all the better that we’re providing an excellent alternative with modern trains, affordable prices and fast travel times.”

Coming Home: Munich is now also served by FlixTrain

Starting in June, FlixTrain will also be serving Munich for the first time, adding its birthplace city to the network: The Bavarian capital is home to FlixMobility and will be served by two lines at the start. In addition to the Munich – Frankfurt connection via Augsburg, Würzburg, Aschaffenburg and Hanau, the first nightline between Berlin and Munich will also begin operation on June 17th. This means that not only is there now an independently operated train connection between Berlin and Munich, but numerous new cities will also be connected to the FlixTrain network on this line, including Nuremberg, Erlangen, Bamberg and Jena.

“We want to make green mobility accessible to as many people as possible. For us, it is a milestone that we are now bringing FlixTrain to Bavaria and have thus connected all regions of Germany to our train network,” said Schwämmlein.

The new service is rounded off by the well-known routes Berlin – Cologne and Hamburg – Cologne, starting as early as May 20th, and Berlin – Stuttgart, starting in June. Tickets for the entire network, including the new routes, are already available from EUR 4.99.

Overbooked is outdated: With FlixTrain, every passenger sits comfortably

All FlixTrain trains have a completely redesigned interior with new seats, power outlets at the seat, modernised WCs and Wi-Fi technology including free entertainment services. Furthermore, FlixTrain guarantees every passenger a seat – at no extra charge. The company is setting new standards for train travel and is set apart by its affordable, modern and comfortable mobility. Best of all, passengers travel with a clear conscience, as all FlixTrain trains are powered by 100% green electricity. For a safe journey during COVID-19, FlixTrain has also implemented extensive hygiene measures. Passengers can find an overview of the current measures on the homepage.

More offers, more travellers, more sustainability

Making particularly sustainable and future-proof means of transportation accessible to as many people as possible is part of FlixMobility’s corporate philosophy. In this context, the expansion of the FlixTrain network is a decisive step towards a green mobility turnaround. “We need to convince as many people as possible of sustainable means of transport. To do this, healthy competition is crucial: attractive offers only emerge when several providers compete for passengers and keep improving themselves. We do this because FlixTrain is environmentally friendly, affordable, comfortable, and modern. This is now benefiting travelers throughout Germany,” continues Schwämmlein.

Munich, May 11th, 2021