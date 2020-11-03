Flixbus no longer runs from Belgium to France and Germany

The Flixbus coach company has announced further restrictions on its offer in several European countries, due to the coronavirus crisis. With a few exceptions, the connections between Belgium, Germany and France are now suspended.

“At the moment, there are only a few Flixbus coaches to and from Belgium, we have severely limited the offer. Currently, we run mainly between the Netherlands and Belgium and we have, especially during the weekend, a few connections to London“, explains a spokesperson for Flixbus Benelux. “In the next few weeks, we will probably be offering even fewer connections.”

Also within France…b

“Following the reconfinement measures decided by the government, and to participate as much as possible in the collective effort against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are temporarily suspending our domestic lines in France from Monday, November 2,” explains Flixbus on its website. “We hope that this will maximise your chances of spending the holidays with your loved ones.“

… and Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Flixbus will no longer operate in Switzerland from November 3

FlixMobility, the largest European provider of long-distance bus services, with its Flixbus coaches that connect Germany, Switzerland and Austria, has decided to temporarily stop its service from November 3, according to a press release on Friday.

For André Schwämmlein, the co-founder and managing director of the German company based in Munich, this decision was not easy to make. But it is necessary to stem the exponential spread of the current pandemic crisis.

Sources: Belga, AWP & BFM