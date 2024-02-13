Thousands of flight attendants picket outside thirty airports for increased pay and fair contracts

As part of a worldwide day of action in the United States, United Kingdom and Guam to demand fair contracts with significant pay increases, thousands of flight attendants today will picket outside more than 30 airports. Flight attendants of Alaska Air, Air Wisconsin, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and other airlines participate in the historic action, as it’s the first time that flight attendants of 24 airlines will protest in unison.

Around 100,000 flight attendants are currently in contract negotiations, says Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines.

In a press statement, AFA-CWA wrote: “We’re working harder than ever with long days, short nights, more time away from family, and in some of the most difficult working conditions of our history. Some flight attendants haven’t had a raise in five years. Working conditions and pay have been eroded by consistent operational issues and cost of living significantly higher following the pandemic. We do life saving work every day—from responding to medical emergencies, to de-escalating conflict, or fighting fires. The flying public is behind our contract demands for fair pay for good reason.”

Flight attendants who can’t make it can still join in the virtual picket line!