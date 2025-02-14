Belgian flight attendant fights for her life – urgent fundraiser launched

Karen, a Belgian flight attendant, is courageously fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of appendix cancer. Diagnosed in June 2023, the disease had already spread to several organs by the time it was discovered, leaving her with limited options for conventional treatment. Now, she is seeking financial support to pursue an alternative treatment at Hope4Cancer in Mexico, a clinic offering innovative therapies that may provide her with a chance at survival.

Karen’s story began unexpectedly during a routine medical check-up. Despite feeling healthy, doctors discovered large tumors in her abdomen, some as large as 16 cm. Appendix cancer is extremely rare, accounting for less than 0.5% of all cancer cases globally. Because of its rarity, treatment options are limited, and traditional chemotherapy has proven ineffective in her case.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and chemotherapy treatments – some of which caused severe allergic reactions – Karen’s cancer continued to spread, reaching her liver, spine, and intestines. Conventional treatment options in Belgium have now been exhausted, leaving Karen with no further medical avenues in her home country.

In the face of this overwhelming challenge, Karen turned to alternative therapies and lifestyle changes in an attempt to slow the disease’s progression. Inspired by others who overcame cancer with alternative methods, she adopted a strict plant-based diet, incorporated detoxing practices, and began supplements and treatments such as hyperthermia and vitamin C infusions. However, these treatments, while helpful, are not a cure, and many are not readily available or covered by insurance in Belgium.

Now, Karen has turned to Hope4Cancer in Cancún, Mexico, which offers integrative cancer treatments such as hyperthermia, ozone therapy, and high-dose vitamin infusions. These therapies are designed to complement conventional treatments and help boost the immune system. Hope4Cancer is known for taking a holistic approach, but it’s important to note that the medical community remains divided on the effectiveness of such alternative treatments, with some people finding success, while others have concerns.

The total cost for the treatment, including follow-up care and necessary medical equipment, amounts to €73,000. Unfortunately, Karen’s insurance does not cover these expenses, and she is in urgent need of financial assistance to make this life-saving treatment a reality.

Karen launched a fundraising campaign on December 21, 2024, and has already received an outpouring of support from friends, family, and even strangers. However, she is still far from her goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing her story or keeping her in your thoughts and prayers is also incredibly meaningful.

To donate, please visit her campaign here:

–> Donate Now