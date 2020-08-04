flibco.com expands its airport shuttle network with twelve new airports

Flibco.com has just introduced a major expansion of its service. As of today, alongside the existing flibco lines, connections with 12 new airports have been added, with more to follow.

The clear goal for the company is to become the main digital sales platform for airport shuttles in Europe. Using the website www.flibco.com, customers will be able to book all their solutions for transport to the main European airports quickly and easily.

“This represents a significant improvement of the service flibco.com offers its customers, positioning the brand as a single point of contact through which to compare and buy most of the airport connections available all over Europe. The change translates into a real benefit not only for customers, who no longer need to search and compare the best offerings on different websites, but also for our partners who will enjoy higher visibility and customer outreach, benefiting from our online sales experience.”

Tobias Stüber, CEO of flibco.com, comments: “In times of crisis we at flibco.com are thinking ahead – this is a very important step to push flibco.com forward to become the main digital platform for airport transportation in Europe.”

The additional airports now served by flibco.com are:

London Stansted

London Heathrow

Bergamo Orio Al Serio

Vienna

Bologna

Paris Beauvais

Paris Charles de Gaulle

Rome Ciampino

Rome Fiumicino

Budapest

Manchester

Bucharest Henri Coandă Airport