Helicopters called to support firefighting on Gran Canaria island

A fire has broken out at the Summit of Gran Canaria and has spread, affecting Cuevas Blancas and Calderillos and advancing towards Pico de las Nieves and Pico de la Gorra. Emergency units are working hard to control the fire, but the head of the fire still poses a significant challenge.

The head of emergencies of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria explained that the fire has escaped from the first means of control due to flying ash, causing it to spread towards Pico de las Nieves and Pico de la Gorra. The towns of Calderillos and Cuevas Blancas have been evacuated. The ‘Acanac’ Scout Group in the Camaretas area is also being evacuated.

Though emergency units are working remarkably, the fire’s head is still strong. Efforts are being made to prevent it from reaching certain areas, including the Pico de las Nieves antennas, where burning plots are expected to act as firebreaks and slow down the advance.

The Cabildo de Gran Canaria has announced the outbreak of the fire in the municipality of Tejeda and is actively engaged in firefighting efforts. Two reinforcement helicopters from Tenerife are expected to join the operation. The situation remains critical, and the next hours are crucial in attempting to control the fire.