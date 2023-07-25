Firefighting plane crashes on Greek island of Evia

A Canadair firefighting aircraft crashed in the southern part of the Greek island of Evia during an operation to contain a wildfire near Karystos. The search and rescue operation for the pilot and co-pilot is difficult due to the aircraft falling into a ravine and catching fire.

Initial reports say two people were on board the aircraft, which belonged to the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron of the Greek Air Force. The two, the pilot and co-pilot, are unaccounted for.

Several wildfires are also raging on other Greek islands, including Rhodes and Corfu, amid a third heatwave with temperatures expected to reach 44°C.

The Greek authorities have issued warnings of extreme fire risk in various regions, and on average, 50 new wildfires have been breaking out daily for the past 12 days in Greece.

The government is heavily focused on ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors, with significant evacuation efforts underway.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declared the situation as a war against the fires and emphasised the need for constant alertness due to the threat of climate change exacerbating natural disasters in the Mediterranean region.