Drone collision grounds firefighting plane amid devastating Pacific Palisades fire

A firefighting “super scooper” aircraft (Canadair CL-415) was grounded after being struck by a civilian drone while battling the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California. The drone caused a football-sized hole in the plane’s wing, though the aircraft landed safely.

The FAA has launched an investigation, emphasising that interfering with wildfire suppression efforts is a federal crime, punishable by fines up to $75,000 and up to 12 months in prison.

The Palisades Fire has scorched nearly 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares)—an area larger than Manhattan—destroying over 9,000 structures and remaining at 0% containment. The FAA reiterated that no drones are authorised in the region’s restricted airspace.

This incident underscores the risks drones pose to emergency response operations and the urgent need for public compliance with flight restrictions during such crises.