Chilean Super Puma Helicopter deployed to combat Argentine Patagonia wildfires

Ecocopter+Helisul, through CONAF, has sent a Super Puma AS332 C1 helicopter from Chile to help fight devastating wildfires in Argentine Patagonia. The fires have already destroyed over 34,000 hectares across Nahuel Huapi and Lanín National Parks, fueled by extreme heat and strong winds.

The Super Puma, capable of carrying 3,500 litres of water with a three-hour flight range, will operate in Neuquén Province for at least 14 days under the National Fire Management Service. Ecocopter+Helisul emphasises its commitment to protecting communities and the environment as efforts continue to prevent further spread.