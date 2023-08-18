7,000 people evacuated or confined as forest fire closes in on Tenerife North airport, which remains open

A massive wildfire erupted in Tenerife, starting in the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. The fire has rapidly spread and now impacts eight municipalities in total. 14 firefighting aircraft are mobilised.

Over 3,200 hectares of land have been affected, with a perimeter of 41 kilometres, and it remains uncontained. Around 6,889 people have been directly affected, with 3,069 evacuated and 3,820 confined.

The fire is challenging to control due to its difficult-to-access areas. More than 226 ground personnel are working during the night, and 14 aerial resources are set to join the efforts on the following morning.

The fire’s origin was in Arafo and Candelaria, with concerns about its northward spread. The President of the Canary Islands referred to this fire as the most complex in the region over the past 40 years due to its scale and difficulty in containment.