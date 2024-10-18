Proposal for a new environmental tax on frequent flyers to curb emissions

Environmental organisations, led by Stay Grounded, are proposing a progressive European tax on frequent air travellers to reduce aviation emissions and generate funds for climate transition. The tax would start from the third flight in a year (second round trip), aiming to target wealthier frequent flyers while sparing occasional travellers.

The initial tax would be €50 per flight, increasing to €100, €200, and €500 for additional flights, with higher rates for long-haul and business class flights. This proposal, supported by research from CE Delft, predicts a 25% reduction in passenger flights by 2028, cutting aviation CO2 emissions by 20%, and raising €51 billion in revenue. The funds would support green infrastructure and sustainable transportation.

In Belgium, this tax could cut passenger traffic by a third, reduce emissions by 28%, and generate €1.6 billion in revenue. The measure primarily targets frequent travellers, with only a third of the population affected.

Additionally, Stay Grounded advocates for a kerosene tax, private jet bans, and enhanced rail investments to further reduce aviation’s environmental impact.