[Pics] Climate Impulse marks first year of progress toward liquid hydrogen-powered flight

The Climate Impulse project, aiming for the world’s first nine-day, zero-emission global flight using green hydrogen, celebrated its first anniversary in Les Sables d’Olonne (France) with major technological advancements.

Led by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard (who completed the first world tour in 2016 on a solar-powered plane, the Solar Impulse) and Belgian chemical company Syensqo CEO Ilham Kadri, the project has completed the cockpit and advanced-composites wing construction, with Syensqo’s lightweight composite materials potentially extending the aircraft’s range by 9,000 km.

Key 2024 milestones include cockpit development, interior fittings, wing spar manufacturing, and the unveiling of a 3D aircraft model. Looking ahead, 2025-26 will see hydrogen fuel cell testing, aircraft assembly at Châteauroux Airport, and the first test flights in 2026.

Syensqo leads as the main technological partner, alongside Airbus, Ariane, Safran, and UM6P/OCP Group (University Mohammed VI Polytechnic and Office Chérifien des Phosphates), which fosters research in decarbonisation. The project aims to prove hydrogen’s viability in aviation, inspiring global adoption of sustainable technologies.