Paris Saint Germain under scrutiny after critical question from journalist over very short flight

Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbabbé and the team’s coach Christophe Galtier are under scrutiny after their laconic response to a question from a journalist during an interview session one day before the Champions League game against Juventus. The journalist wondered whether the French top club was willing to travel by TGV (train), after Mbappé and his other team players made a flight of barely 400 kilometers – between Paris and Nantes – by plane.

After pictures and videos appeared on social media, French railway director Alain Krakovitch made the suggestion towards PSG to look at an adapted travel plan with the TGV. The fast train would bring them from Paris to Nantes in less than two hours.

Not the fact that they took a private jet for their flight stirred up emotions, but their response to the climate question by the critical journalist caused a sensation. The coach responded sarcastically: “We have checked with our travel partner whether we can travel with a land yacht next time.”

Next to him, Mbappé barely rolled on the floor laughing.

Among others, French Minister of Sport responded that everyone should take up some sort of responsibility in this climate crisis.

Member of the European Parlement Karima Deli called the behaviour unacceptable: “they don’t even pretend to be concerned about global warming or the future of our society anymore.”