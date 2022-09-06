Navigate
  • Bart Noëth in Environment On 6 September 2022, 22:58

Paris Saint Germain under scrutiny after critical question from journalist over very short flight

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbabbé and the team’s coach Christophe Galtier are under scrutiny after their laconic response to a question from a journalist during an interview session one day before the Champions League game against Juventus. The journalist wondered whether the French top club was willing to travel by TGV (train), after Mbappé and his other team players made a flight of barely 400 kilometers – between Paris and Nantes – by plane.

After pictures and videos appeared on social media, French railway director Alain Krakovitch made the suggestion towards PSG to look at an adapted travel plan with the TGV. The fast train would bring them from Paris to Nantes in less than two hours.

Not the fact that they took a private jet for their flight stirred up emotions, but their response to the climate question by the critical journalist caused a sensation. The coach responded sarcastically: “We have checked with our travel partner whether we can travel with a land yacht next time.”

Next to him, Mbappé barely rolled on the floor laughing.

Among others, French Minister of Sport responded that everyone should take up some sort of responsibility in this climate crisis.

Member of the European Parlement Karima Deli called the behaviour unacceptable: “they don’t even pretend to be concerned about global warming or the future of our society anymore.”

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Five flights converging to Lyon demonstrate potential for greening of aviation

    Aviation associations call for policies to support the continued transition to net zero carbon emissions…

  2. easyJet first airline partner for Iris programme to further reduce aviation’s carbon emissions

    Inmarsat and ESA’s Iris programme will provide next-generation technology to supply the communication capacity for…