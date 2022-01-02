Denmark aims for all domestic flights to be green by 2030

The Danish government has set itself the ambitious goal of making all Danish domestic flights green by 2030, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

“Will it be difficult? Yes. Is it possible? Yes, I think so. We are already there. Talented researchers and companies are working on solutions,” Frederiksen said in her New Year’s address to the nation.

“If we are successful, it will be a green breakthrough. Not just for Denmark, but for the whole world. If there is anything we have learned in recent years in dealing with major crises, it is to never hesitate,” she said.

Frederiksen did not provide any details on how the noble goal would be achieved, but said her government was open to introducing a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, which she previously opposed.

The aviation industry is a big emitter of greenhouse gases, and airlines are developing new and cleaner technologies, especially those that reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines accounting for 83% of global air traffic, pledged in October to avhieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.