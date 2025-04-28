Airline emissions in Europe soar back to pre-COVID levels as pollution remains largely untaxed

A new study by Transport & Environment (T&E) reveals that European aviation emissions have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with flights within Europe even surpassing 2019 figures. Despite airlines’ promises to “build back greener” after COVID-19, the sector’s emissions have rebounded to 98% of pre-crisis levels in 2024, while the EU’s carbon pricing system continues to leave most pollution unaddressed.

According to the report, over 8.4 million flights departed European airports last year, producing a staggering 187.6 million tonnes (Mt) of CO?. Yet around 70% of these emissions went unpriced, highlighting serious flaws in the current European Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

The study also identifies the airlines most responsible for Europe’s aviation emissions in 2024. Low-cost carriers, in particular, expanded their market share both within Europe and on some long-haul routes. Ryanair topped the list, emitting 16 Mt of CO?, followed by Lufthansa Group (10 Mt) and British Airways (9 Mt). Collectively, just ten airlines were responsible for 40% of all aviation emissions in Europe.

Krisztina Hencz, Aviation Policy Manager at T&E, commented: “Aviation emissions are spiraling out of control. To add insult to injury, the sector continues to dodge the true cost of its pollution, making a mockery of airlines’ pledges to build back greener after COVID.”

The report also points out that the most polluting routes in 2024 were all intercontinental, with London–New York ranked as the highest-emitting. These long-haul flights currently fall outside the EU, Swiss, and UK carbon pricing systems, meaning airlines pay nothing for the massive pollution generated on these routes.

T&E stresses that next year’s EU ETS review presents a critical opportunity to correct this loophole by extending carbon pricing to all departing flights, not just intra-European ones.

Beyond environmental concerns, pricing extra-European flights could offer major financial benefits. T&E estimates that expanding the EU and UK ETS to cover all flights could have generated an additional €7.5 billion in 2024 alone. This revenue could be used to invest in sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), electric aircraft, and hydrogen technologies.

In contrast, many airline CEOs continue to promote CORSIA, the global carbon offsetting scheme, which T&E criticizes as environmentally weak and economically ineffective. CORSIA charges up to 23 times less per tonne of CO? compared to an extended EU ETS and does little to fund Europe’s green transition.

“Relying on CORSIA to cover international emissions from aviation is a false economy,” Hencz added. “An extended EU ETS would deliver the greatest positive impact for European economies, alongside having the largest environmental benefits.”

With airline emissions soaring and regulatory reviews approaching, T&E warns that decisive action is needed to ensure the aviation sector contributes its fair share to Europe’s climate goals.

Download the full report: Airline emissions soar to pre-COVID levels as Europe fails to price their pollution