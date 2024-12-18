Update: authorities address concerns over drone sightings in New Jersey, U.S.

Following the growing concerns about unexplained drone sightings in New Jersey, as reported earlier by Aviation24.be (read the initial report here), U.S. authorities have provided an update on the situation. In a joint statement issued on December 17, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Defense (DoD) addressed the reported sightings and outlined their ongoing response.

The FBI revealed that more than 5,000 drone sightings have been reported in recent weeks, with approximately 100 leads currently under investigation. Federal agencies are collaborating with state and local officials to examine the reports using advanced detection technology and trained observers deployed in the region.

Initial assessments suggest that the sightings are largely attributable to lawful drone operations, including commercial, hobbyist, and law enforcement drones, as well as misidentified aircraft and celestial phenomena. Authorities emphasized that no anomalies have been detected, and there is no evidence of a national security or public safety threat over New Jersey or neighboring states.