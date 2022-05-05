SwissDrones granted European drone operator licence (LUC) by the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate

SwissDrones, a global manufacturer of long-range unmanned helicopter systems, has obtained their European drone operator license – the EASA Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) in accordance with European Regulation (EU) 947/2019, granted by the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (Transport Malta), the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

This is the first LUC issued by Transport Malta, and the sixth issued in Europe. The certificate allows SwissDrones to self-authorise flight operations of its SDO50 V2 unmanned helicopters across EASA countries, including beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations within the limits of the certificate. It is the highest authorisation achievable under European drone regulations.

“It has been a pleasure working with our counterparts at Transport Malta,” said Arangan Varatharajah, Head of Flight Operations at SwissDrones. “They have been very professional and supportive throughout the application process, and we look forward to our continued collaboration as we expand our activities in Malta and beyond.”

Dr Analiza Abdilla, UAV Flight Operations Inspecting Officer at Transport Malta, said “We are pleased to be issuing our first LUC certificate to SwissDrones, with whom we have been working closely over the past months towards achieving this milestone. They have demonstrated a highly professional approach throughout the entire process and we look forward to further supporting the development of their operations within and beyond the Maltese islands.”

SwissDrones plans to perform ongoing BVLOS flight testing campaigns in Malta, given the ideal geographical environment with ample airspace for long-range testing in real-life conditions, including in coastal areas and over the ocean. Additionally, the nation is a growing hub for unmanned aviation with a dedicated support infrastructure and a clear governmental commitment to advancing this high-growth industry.

Zurich, Switzerland and Valletta, Malta, 4 May 2022