Successful BVLOS drone flight achieves milestone in medical transport between care centre and hospital

On August 14, 2024, a drone completed a historic 4 km BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) flight between Residential Care Centre De Zon in Bellegem and General Hospital Groeninge in Kortrijk, Belgium.

This test flight is part of the MEDROS project, led by VIVES University of Applied Sciences, which explores drone technology for medical transport within the Flemish healthcare sector. The flight demonstrated the potential for rapid and efficient transport of medical samples, even within complex airspace like the Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport geozone. The project also includes quality comparisons between drone-transported and road-transported blood samples by KU Leuven.

This successful flight underscores the safety, efficiency, and future potential of drones in healthcare logistics.