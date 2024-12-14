Growing mystery: Drones over New Jersey spark concern and federal criticism

Since mid-November, mysterious drones have been spotted over New Jersey and other states, prompting frustration from local officials and residents over the lack of answers from federal agencies. Reports of hundreds of sightings, mostly at night, describe large commercial-grade drones up to six feet in diameter.

Despite investigations by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, officials have not identified the drones’ origins or purpose, and no evidence suggests a national security threat. The drones are believed to be manned lawfully or mistaken for other aircraft.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called for federal action and legislation empowering state and local authorities to address drone-related concerns. Public frustration continues to grow as sightings increase, and lawmakers demand transparency and urgency in addressing the issue.

