Fotokite secures investment round, achieves strong growth, and expands global reach

Fotokite AG, a Swiss and US-based scale-up specializing in fully autonomous tethered UAVs for firefighting and public safety teams, proudly announces the successful closure of its latest Series B financing round. The company has secured approximately CHF 10 million ($11 million) in investment to accelerate its growth, strengthen its research and development (R&D), and expand its global operations.

Leading the financing round is Carbyne Equity Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on investing in growing European businesses. Other participants in the round include existing investors such as Swisscanto Private Equity Growth I and Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital Ltd.

Markus Petersen, Managing Partner at Carbyne Equity Partners, expressed enthusiasm for Fotokite’s technology and management team, highlighting the alignment with their investment requirements. He stated: “we are delighted to support the international commercialization and ongoing technological advancement of Fotokite’s products to provide first responders with equipment that meets the demands of their critical missions.”

With this latest funding secured, Fotokite reinforces its position as a leading provider of actively-tethered drone technology for emergency response teams. The company’s innovative solutions, renowned for their effectiveness and reliability in critical scenarios, empower first responders with advanced aerial capabilities to enhance situational awareness, streamline search and rescue operations, and ultimately, save lives.

The investment enables Fotokite to expand its public safety customer base, capitalize on new market opportunities, develop additional product features, and scale up operations. As a result, Fotokite’s presence has significantly increased, with operations now spanning across six continents.

Bart Slager, CEO of Fotokite, expressed excitement about the successful completion of the funding round, highlighting its significance for the company. He stated: “this investment underscores the confidence in our vision and the value of our autonomous solutions for first responders. With our expanded resources and global reach, we are poised to make an even greater impact in helping emergency response teams save lives and protect communities around the world.”