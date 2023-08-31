Drones attacked Russian airport of Pskov, destroying military aircraft far from the front

Drones attacked Pskov airport (PKV) in northwestern Russia, damaging or destroying several military transport planes, marking a rare attack far from the Ukrainian front. The attack occurred overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The regional governor reported the attack, which led to a temporary closure of the airport, but no casualties were reported. Similar drone attacks had previously targeted border regions in Russia attributed to Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed to have foiled drone attacks in other regions, stating that the devices caused minimal damage and no casualties.