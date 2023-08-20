Air traffic interrupted at two major Moscow airports after Ukrainian drone attack

Moscow briefly suspended operations at two major airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, in response to what officials referred to as a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian capital.

This incident occurred as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visited Eindhoven Air Base in The Netherlands before continuing to Denmark for discussions about acquiring advanced F-16 Western fighter jets.

Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, stated that air defences had thwarted the incident involving a single drone, and the Defence Ministry reported that the drone was electronically disabled over Moscow’s Stupino district. The city’s airports have faced temporary suspensions of operations recently due to security concerns, including drone attacks.

Additionally, an incident involving a “Ukrainian drone” crashing through the glass roof of the Kursk railway station and a thwarted drone attack in the southern Russian region of Rostov were also reported on the same night.