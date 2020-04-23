The “don’t rush challenge” has reached the world of aviation, is your airline featured yet?

Have you already heard of the “Don’t rush challenge“? Well… it’s a new online trend in times of lock-down to remedy boredom. To the song of “Don’t Rush” by United Kingdom rap duo Young T and Bugsey, flight attendants, pilots and ground staff from several airlines all over the world are participating.

Aviation24.be and A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge are collecting as many #dontrushchallenge videos as possible. If your airline/video isn’t featured, add them in the comment box!

American Airlines’ female pilots

Aviapartner Belgium

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Brussels Airlines

Aviapartner ground staff Brussels Airport

TUI fly Belgium

easyJet France

Air France

KLM female pilots

KLM flight attendants

Brussels Airlines

Transavia France

Mix: Lufthansa, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, Germanwings, Eurowings, SWISS

Sunwing

LEVEL

Air France

LOT Polish Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Czech Airlines

Transavia

Norwegian Paris based

Swiss

Qantas United Kingdom





Emirates Airline

Lufthansa

Air Belgium

Westjet

Indigo

Corendon Airlines

easyJet

Avianca

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Cityhopper

Miscellaneous

Virgin Australia

Hungarian Crew

Aviapartner The Netherlands

Aviapartner Brussels Airport

Norwegian

Austrian Airlines

Air Tahiti Nui

Cathay Pacific

Delta Air Lines

GlobeAir

United Airlines

Tassili Airlines

Swissport Newcastle

Blue Bird Airways