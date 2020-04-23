The “don’t rush challenge” has reached the world of aviation, is your airline featured yet?

Have you already heard of the “Don’t rush challenge“? Well… it’s a new online trend in times of lock-down to remedy boredom. To the song of “Don’t Rush” by United Kingdom rap duo Young T and Bugsey, flight attendants, pilots and ground staff from several airlines all over the world are participating.
Aviation24.be and A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge are collecting as many #dontrushchallenge videos as possible. If your airline/video isn’t featured, add them in the comment box!
American Airlines’ female pilots
Aviapartner Belgium
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Brussels Airlines
Aviapartner ground staff Brussels Airport
TUI fly Belgium
easyJet France
Air France
KLM female pilots
KLM flight attendants
Transavia France
Mix: Lufthansa, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, Germanwings, Eurowings, SWISS
Sunwing
LEVEL
Air France
LOT Polish Airlines
United Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
Czech Airlines
Transavia
Norwegian Paris based
Swiss
Qantas United Kingdom
Emirates Airline
Lufthansa
Air Belgium
Westjet
Indigo
Corendon Airlines
easyJet
Avianca
KLM Cityhopper
Miscellaneous
Virgin Australia
Hungarian Crew
Aviapartner The Netherlands
Aviapartner Brussels Airport
Norwegian
Austrian Airlines
Air Tahiti Nui
Cathay Pacific
Delta Air Lines
GlobeAir
United Airlines
Tassili Airlines
Swissport Newcastle
Blue Bird Airways
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-8_kS4JnLg/?igshid=1imx5roksfi0z
This is the Emirates female pilots don’t rush challenge
https://youtu.be/-7HRWprmLqg
Removed from instagram
Thx, added!
Widget (Delta) Women Pilots https://youtu.be/X1CMb0YiKLQ
A complete overview of #DontRushChallenge videos made by airline crew: https://blog.stafftraveler.com/crew-life/dontrushchallenge/
American Airlines WOMEN PILOTS joined the #dontrushchallenge!
American Airlines has 785 women among our 15,711 pilots, and 81 are featured in this video. We are thrilled to join this challenge. “Take care, and we’ll see you in the air!”
Thanks Jenny! We have added the video!
United
https://youtu.be/FOoPPtGAlbs
GlobeAir – “Dreamteam”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_MmzatBVXM/?igshid=lcsdpj4hsx5b
https://youtu.be/dhi0DQ_VaeU
Delta’s Female Pilots:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIsJF7gjV9Q
Cathay Pacific’s female pilots:
Cathay Pacific females pilots
Hi, i’m Melissa from Air Tahiti Nui. Please find via this link our Don’t Rush Challenge.
Thank you and sunny regards from Tahiti.
https://youtu.be/ESMuWv1Ty50
AUSTRIAN AIRLINES 🇦🇹
Norwegian FCO Base https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghkP1ceTl_s