Airports cut 1 million tonnes of CO2 under Global Accreditation programme

Airports Council International (ACI) reports that airports accredited under its Airport Carbon Accreditation programme collectively reduced over 1 million tonnes of CO2 (-14.8%) from May 2023 to May 2024. The number of accredited airports grew to 558 across 87 countries, covering 51.5% of global passenger traffic.

Seventy airports joined the programme for the first time, while 132 advanced to a higher carbon management level. By the end of the reporting period, 15 airports had reached the highest Level 5 accreditation, achieving net zero for emissions under their control and committing to full decarbonisation by 2050.

ACI’s Olivier Jankovec praised the programme’s ongoing success, highlighting its role in embedding carbon reduction into airport management worldwide.