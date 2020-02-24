Daredevil Mike Hughes (64) dies following the crash-landing of a rocket he was piloting

On February 22, 2020, Mike Hughes, at the age of 64, died near Barstow, California, following the crash-landing of a rocket he was piloting, built by Hughes and his collaborator Waldo Stakes. During launch, the rocket’s parachute, which was designed for landing, appeared to deploy early and detach from the craft. The launch event was being filmed for the Science Channel television series Homemade Astronauts, in which Hughes was to star.

Following Hughes’ death, a public relations representative stated: “We used flat Earth as a PR stunt… Flat Earth allowed us to get so much publicity that we kept going! I know he didn’t believe in flat Earth and it was a schtick.”

Close friends of Mad Mike Hughes team gathered whats left of his rocket in a trailer in Lucerne Valley CA/USA, Sunday, Feb 23,2020. The team and friends are still coping the lost of Mad Mike after his rocket crash in the desert area south of Barstow CA. on Saturday. .The daredevil was 64 and when the rocket launched, it ended up hitting the ladder and setting the launch off course which open the parachute, which got caught in the thrust of the rocket off course a little..Mikes goal was 5,000 feet and then it did an arc and came straight down and nose-dived into the desert floor about half a mile away from the launch pad at about 200+mph.

