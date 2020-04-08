Wuhan Airport reopens as corona shutdown ends

On 8 April 2020 Xiamen Air flight MF8095 from Hangzhou became the first regularly scheduled commercial passenger flight to arrive at Wuhan’s Tianhe International Airport.

Wuhan’s 11 million residents can now travel in and out of the city as long as they have a QR code to show that they are in good health and have not been in contact with people confirmed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

This marks the end of China’s measures to shut down the city after 11 weeks. Wuhan was the first city where the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was identified.

Although aircraft are now permitted to operate normally to and from Wuhan, the airport will only receive a reduced flight activity.